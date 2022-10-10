Oran Stuart Bazel, 68

On Thursday, September 29, 2022, Oran Stuart Bazel crossed over peacefully. He was born November 26, 1953, to the late James E. and Norma C. Bazel in Harriman, TN. He graduated from Harriman High School in 1971. While in high school, he was an outstanding student-athlete and received a football scholarship to East Tennessee State University in Johnson City, TN. He studied Accounting and Computer Studies at the University of Maryland, Europe. He also studied at the Community College of USAF.



He was a former Pastor at St. Mark United Methodist Church in Kingsport, TN. He retired from the United States Air Force after 20 years of service. He worked at Frontier Airlines in customer service for 5 years. He was the Co-owner/CEO at the “Air Force Guy” Drone Service, LLC. He also managed the Thorncreek Golf course in Denver, CO.



He received Christ at an early age and was a member of New Century United Methodist Church in Harriman, TN. He worked as the videographer at New Song Church and Ministries in Denver, CO. Whenever he came home, he would visit various churches to hear the word and he loved sharing the word of God with others. He loved spending time with family and his dog “Ziggy”, solving technical issues, hiking, and camping, and was an avid golfer.



He is preceded in death by his parents: James E. and Norma C. Bazel; Goddaughter/Niece: Layla Parker.



He is survived by his devoted wife of 30 years Sharon Bazel; 3 sons: Jason S. Bazel of Ringold, GA; Oran J. Bazel (OJ) of Aurora, CO; James (Eddie) Bazel (Jessi) of Mesa, AZ; daughter: Donna Molock of Denver, CO. He has 14 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. Siblings: Phil (Verona) Bazel of Cleveland, TN; Reggie (Jennifer) Bazel of Knoxville, TN; Sharlene (Rod) Parker of Harriman, TN. Host of nieces and nephews; 2 uncles: Samuel (Sally) Bazel, Clyde Jones; aunt: JoAnn Palmer Special friends: Mary Siler-Bazel, Roy and Tina Boyd, Evangelist Willie Mae Springs; Karen McNair; Jim Nichols and a host of family and friends.

Special Caregiver: Tru Community Hospice of Westminster, CO.



In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the American Cancer Society. The Family will receive friends on Tuesday, October 11, 2022, from 11:00 am – 1:00 pm at Evans Mortuary Rockwood, TN. Funeral service will follow at 1:00 pm. Graveside and internment services will follow in the Roane Memorial Gardens with full military honors presented by the US Air Force Honor Guard.

