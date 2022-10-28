One Flown by LifeStar After Car Goes Over Embankment

A 23-year-old female was flown out by LifeStar after being found in her car, which ran off the roadway at River Road, near the entrance to The Indian Shores area. According to Emergency Management Director Tim Suiter, a passerby noticed the car off the roadway and called Authorities. The incident happened just before 6:00 p.m. Thursday and resulted in the female being taken by LifeStar to UT Medical Center. It’s unknown exactly how long she may have been in the vehicle or if anyone else was involved. It was stated she had serious injuries. We are still awaiting the THP report on the accident.

