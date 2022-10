Norris’s new city manager, Adam Ledford, officially began his duties this past Monday in the city office. Ledford comes to Norris from Marion, Kentucky, where he had served as the city administrator since 2016.

The city will host a meet-and-greet to welcome Ledford and give the public an opportunity to say hello. The event will take place at the community building on Tuesday, October 25th, from 5:00-6:30 p.m. Light refreshments will be served.

Reprinted from the Norris Bulletin

