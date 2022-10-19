Norma Dean DeArmond, 78

Norma Dean DeArmond, age 78, passed away Tuesday, October 18, 2022, at Roane Medical Center in Harriman. She was a member of Bazeltown Baptist Church in Harriman, TN. She retired as a Machine Cleanest at K-25 and Y-12 of Oak Ridge, TN. She was preceded in death by Parents: William and Ella Spiller, Husband: Carl DeArmond. She is survived by:

Daughter: Colette Wordlaw (Walter) of Murfreesboro, TN

LaDonna DeArmond of Harriman, TN

2 Grandchildren: Ashlei DeArmond, Thomas Wordlaw

2 Great Grandchildren: A’mya Davis, Glenn Gallaher

Sister: Brenda Willis (Robert) of Kingsport, TN

Sister-in-law: Gwendolyn Anders of Rockwood, TN

Devoted Friends: Lorene Goins, Ana Anderson, Debra Wells, Willie Cate Wright, Sister Judy Simmons

The family will receive friends on Saturday, October 22, 2022, from 12:00 noon to 1:00 pm with funeral service to follow at 1:00 pm at Evans Mortuary in Rockwood. Graveside and interment services will follow in the Oak Grove Cemetery in Rockwood. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Norma Dean DeArmond

