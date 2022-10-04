Melissa Lynn Milton, Clinton

Melissa Lynn Milton, age 51, passed away unexpectedly at her home in Clinton, TN on Tuesday, September 27th, 2022. Melissa is preceded in death by her father, Ronnie Perryman.

She leaves behind her mother, Vickie Lynn Robbins of Clinton, TN; son, Jimmy Robertson (Christy) of Knoxville, TN; daughter, Heather Ward (Matt) of McKenzie, TN; brother, Anthony Trentham of Knoxville, TN; sister, April Gifford of Lake City, TN, and she also leaves behind several grandchildren.

The family will receive friends in the Chapel of Jones Mortuary on Wednesday, October 5, 2022, from 5:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. Melissa’s Memorial Service will begin at 6:00 p.m. Jones Mortuary, LLC. in Clinton, TN is in charge of arrangements.

To order memorial trees or send flowers to the family in memory of Melissa Lynn Milton, please visit our flower store.

