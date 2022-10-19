Melba Melson Hill Marshall, 77

Mrs. Melba Melson Hill Marshall age 77 passed away on Monday, October 17, 2022, at Roane Medical Center in Harriman. She was born on September 30, 1945, & was of the Baptist faith. She is preceded in death by: Husbands: Claude Hill & David Marshall, Parents: Tommy & Wilma Melson, and Brother-in-law: Ronald Ladd. She is survived by:

Sisters:             Myra Humphrey (Paul Gary) of Kingston, TN, Carolyn Ladd of Kingston, TN

Brothers:           Alvin Melson of Kingston, Jeff Melson (Susan) of Kingston, TN

Nieces:             Shannon Tollett (Joe), Melanie Scott, Amy Cawood (Shannon), Kasey Fairless (Chad), Emily Melson

Nephews:         Gary L. Humphrey (Lori), Justin Melson, McKinley Melson

Several Great Nieces & Nephews

Special Caregivers: Angie May, Roxie Taylor, Autumn Roberts, Audrey Phillips, Krisley Stricklan, Tammy Turner, Quality Private Duty Care

At Melba’s request, the family will have a private graveside service on Thursday, October 20, 2022, at 1:00 pm at Oak Grove Cemetery with Gary L. Humphrey officiating. The family would also like to give a special thanks to Roane Medical Center and their staff for their care of Melba during her stay. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Mrs. Melba Melson Hill Marshall.

