Mary Elaine “Molly” Bolden, Rockwood

Mary Elaine “Molly” Bolden, age 72 of Rockwood, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, September 28, 2022, in Jacksonville, FL. She was born on August 28, 1950, in Sweetwater, TN. She was the daughter of Clyde J. Moses and Ruth White Moses, whom she is preceded in death by. She is also preceded by her son: Chad Abbott; and daughter: Tammy Abbott; brothers: Clarence D. Moses, Teddy J. Moses, and Clyde J Moses Jr. She is survived by:

Daughters: Susan Blakely, Sherri Smith

Sons: Doug Abbott, Shane Abbott

Grandchildren: Jordan Griffis, Joseph Griffis, Bethany Trevino, Brandon Hernandez, Jessica Reilly, Cotey Blakely, Chelsea Smith, Shelby Jones, Logan Abbott, Kaitie Abbott, Josh Abbott, Alexis Abbott, Brayden Abbott

Step-Grandchildren: Amber Smith, Tyler Wicks, Stephanie Whetsel

Stepchildren: Charles E. (Marlene) Bolden, Marvin (Donna) Bolden, Chelsea (Jennifer) Bolden

Brother: Robert J. Moses

Sister: Janette Moore

Niece: Carolyn M. Moore

Nephews: Robert J. Moses Jr, Matthew E. Moses

Great-Nephew: Cameron Moore

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, October 5, 2022, from 5:00-7:00 pm ET at Evans Mortuary in Rockwood. Funeral services will follow at 7:00 pm with Rev. Larry Bolden and Joe Gann officiating. Graveside and interment services will be held on Thursday, October 6, 2022, at 11:00 am in the Kingston Memorial Gardens in Kingston, TN. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Mary Elaine “Molly” Bolden.

