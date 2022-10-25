Manning named ‘health educator’ at county senior center

Brad Jones

CLINTON – Sandra Manning, a Tennessee native, is the new senior community health educator at the Anderson County Senior Center & Office on Aging.

She began working part-time on October 4th at the Anderson County Senior Center & Office on Aging and hosted a “meet & greet” at the facility, located at 96 Mariner Point Drive, throughout the day on October 10th.

Manning’s position as the senior community health educator is supported by funds from Anderson County’s contract with the East Tennessee Human Resource Agency to operate the senior center and Office on Aging. The contract now requires the facility to provide monthly health fairs and health-related events for the senior population.

“I think today went really well,” Manning said Monday afternoon, adding that she has compiled a list of the topics that seniors brought up in their discussions with her. “I look forward to helping the seniors of Anderson County live active, healthy lives, and finding the resources and support they need to do so.”

Manning will be at the Senior Center and Office on Aging at different times each week with a variety of events and activities that will be announced regularly.

Manning is a nationally registered and Tennessee state-licensed EMT-B and a certified Clinical Medical Assistant. In addition, she is currently working on her Registered Nursing degree at Roane State Community College’s Oak Ridge campus. She hopes to one day be a Nurse Practitioner specializing in geriatric acute care, emergency care, and wound care.

