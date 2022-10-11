Loretta W. Boyd, Harriman

Ms. Loretta W. Boyd, age 81 of Harriman, passed at her home on October 10, 2022. She was a member of the Midtown Valley United Methodist Church. Loretta retired from K-25. She loved music, yard sales, crocheting, enjoying life, and she loved being “Bubba” to everyone.

She was preceded in death by her husband: Jackie Boyd. Her Parents: Jeff & Wilma Walker. Brother: Tommy Walker.

She is survived by her son & daughter-in-law: Tony & Paula Wicks. 2 Daughters: Jackie Elaine Boyd and Toni Connatser. 4 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. Along with many nieces and nephews.

Graveside services will be held Tuesday, October 18, 2022, at 11:00 AM in Roane Memorial Gardens with Bro. Matt Peters officiating.

Davis Funeral Home, Harriman, is honored to serve the family of Loretta Boyd during this

difficult time.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.davisfuneralhomes.com.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

