Loretta Joyce (Walker) Boyd, Harriman, December 8, 1940 – October 10, 2022

Mrs. Loretta “Bubba” Boyd, age 81 of Harriman, passed away at her home on October 10, 2022. She was a member of the Midtown Valley United Methodist Church. Loretta retired from K-25. She loved music, yard sales, crocheting, enjoying life, and she loved being “Bubba” to everyone.

She was preceded in death by her husband: Jackie Boyd.

Her Parents: Jeff & Wilma Walker.

Brother: Tommy Walker.

She is survived by her son & daughter-in-law: Tony & Paula Wicks.

2 Daughters: Jackie Elaine Boyd and Toni Connatser.

Brother & sister-in-law: Jerry & Dawn Walker.

4 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren.

Along with many nieces and nephews.

Graveside services will be held Tuesday, October 18, 2022, at 11:00 AM in Roane Memorial Gardens with Bro. Matt Peters officiating.

A special Thanks to all of Bubba’s special ladies at Quality Home Health Care that took such great care of her.

Davis Funeral Home, Harriman, is honored to serve the family of Loretta Boyd during this difficult time.

Services

GRAVESIDE SERVICE

Tuesday, October 18, 2022, 11:00 AM

Roane Memorial Gardens

1400 North Gateway Avenue

Rockwood, TN 37854

