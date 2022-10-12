Loretta Joyce (Walker) Boyd, Harriman, December 8, 1940 – October 10, 2022

Brad Jones 31 seconds ago Featured, Obituaries Leave a comment 3 Views

Mrs. Loretta “Bubba” Boyd, age 81 of Harriman, passed away at her home on October 10, 2022. She was a member of the Midtown Valley United Methodist Church. Loretta retired from K-25. She loved music, yard sales, crocheting, enjoying life, and she loved being “Bubba” to everyone.

She was preceded in death by her husband: Jackie Boyd.

Her Parents: Jeff & Wilma Walker.

Brother: Tommy Walker.

She is survived by her son & daughter-in-law: Tony & Paula Wicks.

2 Daughters: Jackie Elaine Boyd and Toni Connatser.

Brother & sister-in-law: Jerry & Dawn Walker.

4 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren.

Along with many nieces and nephews.

Graveside services will be held Tuesday, October 18, 2022, at 11:00 AM in Roane Memorial Gardens with Bro. Matt Peters officiating.

A special Thanks to all of Bubba’s special ladies at Quality Home Health Care that took such great care of her.

Davis Funeral Home, Harriman, is honored to serve the family of Loretta Boyd during this difficult time.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Loretta Joyce (Walker) Boyd, please visit our floral store.

Services
GRAVESIDE SERVICE
Tuesday, October 18, 2022, 11:00 AM
Roane Memorial Gardens
1400 North Gateway Avenue
Rockwood, TN 37854

Tags

About Brad Jones

Brad is the Owner/Operator of BBB TV 12, and has been with the company since August of 1996. Brad is a 1987 graduate of Coalfield High School and a 1995 graduate of the University of Tennessee College of Communications. He won the 1995 broadcast production student of the year award. Brad worked at Shop at Home, Inc. a home shopping network that was located in Knoxville, TN from 1993 - 1995 and then at Via TV (RSTV, Inc.) from 1995 - 1996. After some freelance work in Nashville, Brad joined the BBB Communications staff in August of 1996. A short stint at WVLT TV as a news photographer was in 2001, but he continued to work at BBB TV as well. Brad is married to Nicole Jenkins Jones, a 1990 graduate of Oak Ridge High School, who works at Oak Ridge Gastroenterology and Associates in Oak Ridge. They have 3 kids, Trevor Bogard, 27, Chandler 22, and Naomi 13. On December 12, 2013 they welcomed their first grandchild, Carter Ryan Bogard. Brad is also the assistant boys basketball coach at Coalfield High School for the past 11 years. In 2013-14 the Yellow Jackets won their first district title since 1991 and just the 4th in school history.

Check Also

Raymond Tyler Gilliam, 37

Raymond Tyler Gilliam, age 37 passed away on Friday, October 7, 2022, as a result …

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2022, HousleyCreative / BBB Communications. All Rights Reserved.
%d bloggers like this: