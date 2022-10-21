Linda Lee Walker, Clinton

Linda Lee Walker, of Clinton Tennessee was born to the late Paul D. Neumann and Jean Carlson Peters on June 8th, 1948 in Duluth Minnesota. Her passion was exploring family history and researching family lineage. She adored her grandkids, birdwatching, and Swedish Christmas was her favorite holiday. She was a member of the National Genealogical Society and Norris United Methodist Church.

Preceded in death by her grandparents David and Margaret Carlson, her parents, Paul D. Neumann and Jean Carlson Peters, her bother Paul ‘Skip’ Neumann, her Aunts Ruby Smith and Pat Ario, and her great-grandson Joshua Boone Harrie.

Survived in death by her husband Harold D. Walker, her uncle David Carlson, brothers Dave Neumann and wife Linda, Mark Neumann and wife Phyllis, her daughters Amy Walker, Gretchen Wilson and husband Jeff and Erin Hermann and husband Mike. Grandchildren Chelsee Harrie and husband Josh, Sarah Walker and husband Dayton, Luke, Kaylie, and Jacob Harrison, Sydney and Jake Wilson, Marlee, and Merrick Hermann. Great grandchildren Waylen, Gavin, Charley & Tate, as well as a host of nieces and nephews.

Graveside service will be held Sunday, October 23rd at 11:00 at Norris Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Alzheimer’s Association at alzfdn.org. www.holleygamble.com

