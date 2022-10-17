Lavada Lynn Bratcher, Coalfield

Lavada Lynn Bratcher, age 50 passed away on Thursday morning, October 13, 2022, at her home in Coalfield. She was born and raised in Oliver Springs and was lovingly known as “Mom” or “Sissy”. She enjoyed gardening, cooking, and loved all animals. She was a huge fan of country music singer Kenny Chesney and had a great love for her family and for the Lord.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Carl Joseph and Mary Francis Barry; son, Joseph Bratcher; Brothers, Milo and Steven Barry.

She is survived by son, John Bratcher (Martha Byrge);

Grandchildren, Elijah and Amelia Byrge;

Sisters, Debbie (Danny) Shillings and Vickie (Michael) Henley, all of Harriman;

Brother, Terry (Cathy) Barry of Oak Ridge;

Daughter-in-law, Brittney Hunt of Kingston;

Nieces and nephews, Stephen, Matthew, Kenny, Michael and Caila;

Special friends, Angela Stiles, Johnnie (Tootie) Golden, Tom Patterson, Charissa Daugherty, and Darlene Allred Abbott;

And a host of great-nieces and nephews and good friends.

The family will greet friends on Sunday afternoon from 2-3:00 pm at Jackson Funeral Home and Cremation, 51 Edmonds Dr. Oliver Springs, TN.

Funeral service will begin at 3:00 pm followed by interment in Ollis Cemetery, Oliver Springs.

