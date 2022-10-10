Julie “Susie” King, Oakdale

Julie “Susie” King age 57 of Oakdale passed away Friday, October 7, 2022. She was of the Baptist Faith. Susie worked for 30 years at Energy Solutions. She enjoyed being at home and spending time with her family. Preceded in death by her parents James and Brenda Kittrell, grandmother Julie Evelyn Kittrell, brother-in-law Adam King, and sister Michelle Kittrell.

Survivors include:

Husband of 23 years Robert King of Oakdale;

Daughters April Norris of Oakdale;

Latasha (Matthew) Delgado of Georgia;

Sons C.J. King of Crossville;

Cody Pressley of Harriman;

Grandchildren Ethan, Kyra, Jordan, Maddie-Lynn, Sebastian, and Cayde;

Sister Sarah Kittrell of Knoxville;

Special friends Bonnie, Rhonda, Serissa, Janice, and many others.

The family will receive friends from 1:00 pm until 3:00 pm Saturday, October 15, 2022, at the Kyker Funeral Home in Harriman. Celebration of Life will follow at 3:00 pm. Kyker Funeral Home of Harriman is serving the King Family.

To send flowers or a memorial gift to the family of Julie “Susie” King please visit our Sympathy Store.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

