Joyce Ann (Woods) Maness, Clinton

Joyce Ann (Woods) Maness age 69 of Clinton passed away on October 2, 2022. Joyce was of Baptist Faith and a member of First Baptist Church in Dutch Valley and attended Bible Baptist Church in Andersonville. She enjoyed spending time with her grandkids along with camping, cooking, and her “pretties” (Collectables).

She is preceded in death by her parents Roy and Lalar Silcox and previous spouse Bobby Lynn Woods; Son Bobby Lynn Woods Jr; and daughter Michelle Irene Woods.

Survived by her husband Michael Maness.

Son Roy (Cecelia) Woods of Tiffin, Iowa

Daughters Valerie (Greg) Price of Oak Ridge, Destiny Maness of Clinton, Alexis (Sam) Morton of Oak Ridge, Selena Maness of Pigeon Forge, Bianca Maness of Clinton.

Brothers Frank (Pam) Silcox of Rocky Top.

Sisters Mary Sandusky and late husband Paul of Halls.

Special bonus daughter Tammy Breeden of Oliver Springs.

Grandchildren; Gregory, Sharissa, Ryan, Aedan, Hailee, Makenna, Liam, Winter, and soon-to-be-born, Annalise.

3 Great Grandchildren; Paislee, Parker, and Maysen.

Special friends Annette Burney and Louise Smith.

A host of nieces, nephews, and many friends and family.

Visitation will be held at Jackson Funeral Home and Cremations on Tuesday, October 4, 2022, from 6:00 -7:00 p.m. with Funeral Service at 7:00 p.m. with Pastor Jeff Parrott and Gill Bates officiating.

Graveside service Wednesday, October 5, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. Poplar Creek Church Cemetery in Marlow.

In lieu of flower’s the family requests donations for Funeral expenses be made to Jackson Funeral Home c/o Joyce Maness Family.

