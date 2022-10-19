Jason Wade Stricklan, Rockwood

Mr. Jason Wade Stricklan, age 36 of Rockwood, passed away on Saturday, October 15, 2022. He was born on December 1, 1985, in Harriman. He was a hard worker and enjoyed working in the roofing business the most. He is preceded in death by his grandparents: Peter & Margie Pearl Edmonds; Aunt: Linda Moore. He is survived by:

Mother & Stepfather   Cheryl (Larry) Gunter

Daughters:                              Sierra, Sadie, Sophie, and Hattie Stricklan

Brother:                                   Michael Stricklan

Special Friend:                        Carrie Henry

The family will receive friends on Monday, October 24, from 1:00-2:00 pm ET at Evans Mortuary in Rockwood. A funeral service will follow at 2:00 pm ET with Bro. Wendell Edmonds officiating. Graveside and interment services will follow in the Odd Fellows Cemetery in Rockwood. The family asks that memorial contributions be made to Evans Mortuary (PO Box 6 Rockwood, TN) to help with funeral expenses.

