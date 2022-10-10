James “Freddy” Helton, 83

James “Freddy” Helton

James was born in 1938 in the Fountain City area of Knoxville, TN. He passed away on Wednesday, Oct 5, 2022, in Knoxville, TN as the result of a short illness. His career as a heavy equipment operator started at an early age and he enjoyed his time working for Caterpillar Tractor Proving grounds in Peoria Il. After retirement, he moved back to Tennessee to work on his farm and spend time with his family.



James is survived by “his girls” wife of 62 years, Alice Helton, and daughters Sharyl King, and Karen (John) Brooks, all of Oliver Springs, TN. Granddaughter Crystal (Brad) Stair of Milwaukee WI. Grandsons, James Wade Helton and Patrick (Schyler) Helton of Oliver Springs. Great grandchildren, Logan, Aliestair, Lily, and Thea. A brother Claude Helton of Clinton TN, Brothers-in-law Irvin Brydges, John (Helga) Wade of Niagara Falls, NY, and Esco Tuttle of Crossville, TN. Several nieces, nephews, cousins and aunts, and uncles. He is preceded in death by his parents Imogene and Luther Helton, Sister Judith Helton Tuttle. His mother-in-law and father-in-law Mary Wade Sisler, Hershel Wade, Sr., and Leonard, Sisler, Several sisters-in-law,

brothers-in-law, nieces and nephews aunts, and uncles.

Services will be held as follows: Receiving friends Monday from 5 pm – 7 pm with funeral services to follow. Graveside services will be at Anderson Memorial Gardens. Funeral Procession will meet at Holly Gamble at 11 am.

