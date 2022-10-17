James Elmer Brewer, 95

James Elmer Brewer, age 95, passed away Tuesday, October 11, 2022, at Methodist Medical Center of Oak Ridge. James was born in Nashville, TN, on November 27, 1926, the son of John Henry and Bessie Fuqua Brewer.

He was a proud veteran of the US Air Force. Upon leaving the military he enrolled at Tennessee Tech where he earned his Bachelor’s Degree in Mechanical Engineering. He retired after 48 years from K-25 as a Design Engineer and after retirement, he continued working as a consultant which included Oak Ridge Tool and Engineering.

He was a huge fan of the University of Alabama football program and the Tennessee Titans.

James was preceded in death by his first wife, Josephine Brewer, and daughter, Janice Elaine “Shana” Brewer; twin brother, who died at age 2 weeks and three brothers, Thomas, Caldwell, and Gene, and by his dog, Precious.

Survivors include son, James Michael “Mike” Brewer of Clinton; granddaughter, Brittany Thomas Faith & husband, Justin and great-grandchildren Bennett Thomas Faith and Adeline Harper Faith, all of Chattanooga. He is also survived by his long-time friend, Betty Washington of Oak Ridge and his loyal canines Tux and Naomi. The Salter family of Knoxville were good friends.

The family will receive friends Monday, October 17, 2022, at Weatherford Mortuary from 6:00 – 7:30 pm. Family and friends will meet on Tuesday at 2:30 pm at Oak Ridge Memorial Park for a graveside service. The Tennessee National Guard will provide full military honors. An online guest book can be signed at weatherfordmortuary.com. Memorials can be made to the Elephant Sanctuary of TN, PO Box 393, Hohenwald, TN 38462.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of James, please visit our floral store.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

