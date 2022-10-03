James Edgar Lewis (Jim), Coalfield

Mr. James Edgar Lewis (Jim), age 84 of Coalfield went to be with his Lord on Thursday, September 29, 2022, at Tennova Turkey Creek Medical Center. Jim was a Christian and a member of Lilydale Church of Christ in Erwin, TN. He served our country in the US Air Force and was retired from General Motors. He was a devoted husband and father and enjoyed running estate sales and antiquing.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Alvin and Lucille Lewis; wife, Lois Lewis; daughter, Christine Lewis; Son, Johnny Lewis; grandson, Christopher Lewis.

He is survived by his three sons: Dave (Madge) Lewis, Jimmy (Teresa) Lewis, and Patrick (Julie) Lewis.

Sister, Eloise (William) Griffith.

Several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Niece and nephews.

Special Friends, Sam (Joan) Bilyeu, Joe (Allison) Arnold, Sue, Richard Coates, Earl (Beverly) Snyder, Ben, Jones Arnold, Maribeth Jackson; His beloved dog, Wiley; and many other friends.

The family will receive friends on Friday, October 14, 2022, from 5-6:00 pm at Jackson Funeral Home and Cremation, Oliver Springs. A Celebration of Life service will begin at 6:00 pm with Pastor Zach Shaw officiating.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Cancer Society or to the Wounded Warriors.

