Imojean Morgan, Knoxville

Imojean Morgan, age 86, of Knoxville, passed away Friday, October 21, 2022, at UT Medical Center in Knoxville. She was born May 23, 1949, in Elverton, Tennessee, and was a life-long member of Elverton Baptist Church. Imojean loved the Lord and enjoyed singing and crocheting.


Preceded in death by her husband, Larry Morgan; parents, Claude & Mazie Duncan McGhee; sisters, Eveadine Malenovsky, Betty Hawkins, Robin Williams, and Margie McGhee; brother, Jimmy McGhee; and her favorite nephew, Ike Hawkins.

SURVIVORS
Sisters Geraldine Harmon of Kingston
Renee Bunch & husband, Jim of Greenville, TN
Juanita McGhee of Stewart, FL

A host of nieces, nephews, extended family members, and many friends

A private burial will take place Monday, October 24, 2022, at Everton Cemetery in Harriman. Online register book can be signed at www.FrakerFuneralHome.net. Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of arrangements.

