Ilene Perry Wry Cash, 96

Ilene Perry Wry Cash lived 96 glorious years filled with love, family, and friends. On October 12, 2022, she peacefully left us to meet her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. As a wife, mother, grandmother, sister, friend, colleague, Sunday School teacher, choir member, and scout leader, she generously served others with a sparkle in her hazel eyes and a beautiful smile.

She is preceded in death by parents, Rawleigh Otis and Mamie Gross Perry; brothers Howard Perry, Bruce Reed, J. C. Reed; sisters Reba Lund, Carlene Reed; spouses James E. Wry and Alvin Cash.

She is survived by children Susan Wry, Angela (Roger) Barnes, James (Paula) Wry, David (Marti) Wry, and Karen (Robert) Campbell; 12 grandchildren, and her many great, great-great, and great-great-great grandchildren, as well as her sisters Patricia Lee and Barbara Viles.

The joy of her life was her family and her crowning glory was keeping her five children together. The ultimate matriarch, she presided over many family meals, weddings, births, birthdays, beach and mountain vacations, ball games, recitals, and an eclectic mix of concerts and live shows. She was always active and always ready to go.

She spent 24 years as the bookkeeper for the Anderson County Ambulance Service which is now Anderson County EMS. Few know that what is now a multimillion-dollar service started with a few account cards in a shoebox. From this humble beginning, she developed the bookkeeping system that was used throughout the years. Because of her dedication and integrity, she was honored in 2006 by the Anderson County Commission. More importantly, was the love and respect given to her by this extended family who called her Mama Cash.

In retirement, she spent time gardening and keeping in touch with her life-long friends. The “Coal Creek Cuties” as they were known, played dominoes, traveled, and celebrated New Year’s Eve together. Surviving members of the “CCCs” are Juanita Smith and Marjorie Adkins. Sisters Elizabethi White and Charlotte Blackburn preceded her in death.

The family will receive friends on Sunday, October 16, 2022, from 12:00 – 2:00 with the funeral service to follow at 2:00 pm at Holley-Gamble Funeral Home, Clinton. Graveside services will be at Oak Grove Cemetery. Pastor Michael Thompson officiating.

