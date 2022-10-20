Hugh Thomas Christie II, Oak Ridge

Hugh Thomas Christie II, affectionately known as “Twoter”, age 65, of Oak Ridge, stepped into the eternal presence of his Heavenly Father on October 18, 2022.

Twoter was a 1975 graduate of Oak Ridge High School. He retired from the Oak Ridge National Lab after a 29-year career, starting as an electrician and retiring as a maintenance supervisor. He was a longtime member of Christ Community Church.

All of these facts are true, but none of them can fully describe Twoter. Fred Rogers once said that in times of crisis and need we should, “Look for the helpers.” Twoter had a servant’s heart that was unrivaled. He never met a stranger and was always willing to give selflessly to anyone in need.

Most importantly, Twoter was a devoted and loving family man. The things he loved to do most were always better done with family: travel and vacation, going out to eat, and playing a round of golf.

The family Hugh leaves behind includes wife, Terry Wright Christie; sister, Lisa Boone; children, Lauren Christie, Bonnie Hux, Chris Ashley, Melissa White, and Heather Ezelle; and grandchildren, Blake Hux, Chloe Hux, Emma Hux, Maddie Hux, Brianna Rizo, Lizzie White, Thomas White, Timothy White, Kit Ashley, Landry Ashley, and Porter Ezelle.

Christ Community Church will host a memorial service at 2 pm Saturday, October 22, 2022. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Young Life of Anderson County at https://giving.younglife.org/s/. Online condolences may be left at weatherfordmortuary.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Hugh Thomas “Twoter” Christie II, please visit our floral store.

