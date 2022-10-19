Hazel Irene Thomas, Clinton

Hazel Irene Thomas, age 80 of Clinton, TN, passed away at her home in Clinton on Sunday, October 16th, 2022. Hazel played ball on one of the special needs teams when she was younger, and she really enjoyed it. As an adult, she loved to go to yard sales, go shopping, she loved flowers, and especially her cat named “Blackie”.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Columbus and Delia Thomas; sister, Frances Thomas.

Hazel is survived by her sisters, Elizabeth Bumgardner (Harry) of Claxton, TN, Mildred Bean (Jimmy) of Oliver Springs, TN, Sue Thomas of Oliver Springs, TN; special cousin, Lisa Brock. The family of Hazel would like to extend a special thanks to the staff of the Emory Valley Center for their kind and compassionate care.

The family will be meeting at Sartin Cemetery in Heiskell, TN on Friday, October 21st, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. for a graveside service. Jones Mortuary, LLC. in Clinton, TN is in charge of all arrangements.

To order memorial trees or send flowers to the family in memory of Hazel Irene Thomas, please visit our flower store.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

