Harold Paul Saenz, 63

Mr. Harold Paul Saenz, age 63, passed away Wednesday, September 28, 2022, at Methodist Medical Center in Oak Ridge, Tennessee. He was born June 7, 1959, in Detroit, Michigan but was raised in Knoxville, Tennessee by his aunt after the death of his mother during his childbirth. He was a member of Second Methodist Church in Knoxville, Tennessee. Mr. Saenz was a retired security officer employed by hospitals and also was a mental health worker. He enjoyed working with his hands, including machining, and building models and motors. He is preceded in death by his parents, his uncle, and aunt Ruth who raised him.

Survivors include:

Wife: Karen Saenz of Rockwood, TN

Cousins: Jack Shoemaker and Wanda Raines of Knoxville, TN

And several other relatives and friends

The family will receive friends Friday, October 21, 2022, from 2:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. at the Evans Mortuary. Funeral services will follow at 3:00 p.m. from the Chapel of Evans Mortuary with Pastor James Edward Dewalt Jr. officiating. Graveside and interment services will be held following the service in the Pine Orchard Cemetery, Oakdale, Tennessee. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Mr. Harold Paul Saenz.

