Gloria Ellen Guettner, Powell

Gloria Ellen Guettner, age 75, of Powell, Tennessee went home to be with her Lord and Savior Tuesday, October 25, 2022, at her home. She was born January 13, 1947, to Earl Sterling Donica and Mary Jeanette Farmer Donica in New Castle, Indiana. She attended a beauty school in Vincennes, Indiana after high school and became a licensed Beautician. She later attended college in Indianapolis where she became a certified activity director, and then furthered her education at Ball State University in Muncie, Indiana receiving her Associates Degree in Social Services. She was a member of PawPaw Plains Baptist Church. She loved to travel and sing with her husband and play the bass guitar. Gloria was a selfless and loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. When not spending time with family, which she loved very much, she had a passion for painting. She also enjoyed sewing, crocheting, and working in her flower gardens. She was preceded in death by her mother and father and step-father, Walter Eugene Brown “Pops”; brother, Larry Dwayne Donica and his wife, Dorothy; step-sister, Phyllis Carpenter.

SURVIVORS

Husband of 51 years Carlos Lynn Guettner of Powell, TN

Son Robert Scott Guettner (Connie) of Kingston, TN

Daughter Marci Ellen Guettner (Marlo) of Powell, TN

Grandchildren Bradley Scott Guettner (Nickey) of Oliver Springs, TN

Nathan Tyler Miler of Powell, TN

Jacob Quinton Miller of Powell, TN

Rebecca Cheyenne Miller (Gage) of Kingston, TN

Great-granddaughter Aleigha Owens Oliver Springs, TN

Sister Connie Grace Roberts (Eugene) of Shelbyville, IN

Brother Joseph Vance Brown of Shelbyville, IN

Many nieces and nephews, a much-loved church family, neighbors, and many family pets

Gloria was cremated at her request and no services have been scheduled at this time. Online register book can be signed at www.FrakerFuneralHome.net. Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of local arrangements.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Gloria Ellen Guettner, please visit our floral store.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

