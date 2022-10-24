Glenna Sue Johnson, Harriman

Mrs. Glenna Sue Johnson, age 72 of Harriman, passed away Tuesday, October 18, 2022, at 11:59 AM at her home surrounded by family, close friends, and the wonderful nurses of Caris Hospice. Everyone that knew her called her “Sue”. She worked as a nurse for 30 years until she got hurt helping a patient of hers. She was loved the color purple, owls, and roosters. Sue was outgoing, a little wild, and liked to be the life of the party. As she grew older, she began to settle down and focus on her favorite job, being a “Meemaw”. She loved her grandkids with all her heart and even raised three of them with her beloved husband, Lonnie. Sue adored Lonnie. The two of them wanted to travel the world together. They would often take a road trip to Colorado to hunt, and it was on one of those trips that Sue killed her first deer. Even as they continued getting older, while raising kids again, they still managed to travel with the kids. She and Lonnie would take them to the Smokey Mountains every year for her birthday. She soon became a great-grandmother which she loved even more, and they continued to make memories. She lost Lonnie in 2017, and while she enjoyed her time with her family, she missed Lonnie every day. Often Sue would say, “I’m grateful to be alive, but I’m ready when God calls for me. I won’t rush him, but I’ll be happy to be home with my husband.” After 5 years of memories and unfortunate illness, God called Sue home. She is no longer suffering, nor is she in pain. She is not alone, nor is she sad. She is at home with her husband.

Sue was always the life of the party and hated funerals because she hated being sad. In order to honor the spirit of Sue, the family has decided not to have a traditional funeral. It was Sue’s request that she be cremated. Family and friends are invited to a Celebration of Life service at Piney Grove Baptist Church in Midtown for music, prayer, and scripture. Following the service, there will be a potluck dinner in the Piney Grove Baptist Fellowship Hall and a balloon release and scattering of the ashes in the Piney Grove Baptist Church Cemetery.

The family requests that NO ONE WEAR BLACK but instead WEAR COLORS, especially her favorite color PURPLE. The family also requests that if anyone would like to send flowers, PLEASE DO NOT SEND RED ROSES, she hated them and always asked us to never ever buy them. Lastly, if anyone would like to bring a dish to the dinner, the family would appreciate it. Come and let’s celebrate Mrs. Glenna Sue Johnson.

She was preceded in death by her husband: Lonnie Johnson

Her parents: Mable and James Rayder

And one brother: James

She is survived by her two sons: Gary Lee Reynolds and his wife Jaime and Michael Reynolds and his wife Angie

Adopted children: Chris Ariks and his wife Ali, Cody Ariks, Carina Turner, Cayla Schoenenberger and her husband Tim

Five grandchildren: Rebecca, Tolly, and Brady Reynolds, Jordan Lay, and Morgan Harrison

Eight great-grandchildren: Laci, Abby, Maddie and Zain Ariks, Bryce Schoenenberger, Kylan Bales, Jaxx Turner, and Bear Brown

Brother: Tommy

Two sisters: Delilah Bishop and Judy

Special friends: Paul Moscorello, Greg Turner, and Shelia Holt

The family will meet at Piney Grove Baptist Church on Tuesday, October 25, 2022, at 6:00 PM for a Celebration of Life service.

Davis Funeral Home, Harriman, is honored to serve the family of Mrs. Glenna Sue Johnson during this difficult time.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Glenna Sue (Rayder) Johnson, please visit our floral store.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

