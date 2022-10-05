Glen Marlow, Harriman

News Department 2 mins ago Obituaries Leave a comment 4 Views

Mr. Glen Marlow, age 51 of Harriman, TN, passed away on Monday, September 26, 2022, at his home. He was born on August 26, 1971, in Rockwood. He is preceded in death by his parents: Hanna and Morris Marlow; brothers: Paul, Darrell, and Big Glen. He is survived by:

Daughters:                   Hanna and Maggie

Brothers:                     Melvin Marlow

Charlie Marlow

Sister:                          Glenna Marlow

Cremation arrangements have been made. A celebration of life service will be held on October 20, 2022, from 6:00-7:30 pm ET at the Piney Grove Baptist Church in Midtown, TN. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Mr. Glen Marlow.

About News Department

Check Also

Melissa Lynn Milton, Clinton

Melissa Lynn Milton, age 51, passed away unexpectedly at her home in Clinton, TN on …

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2022, HousleyCreative / BBB Communications. All Rights Reserved.
%d bloggers like this: