Fred Brogdon, 93, Rockwood

Mr. Fred Brogdon, age 93, a resident of Rockwood, Tennessee passed away Monday, October 24, 2022, at the Waters of Sweetwater Healthcare Center in Sweetwater, Tennessee. He was born August 15, 1929, in Rockwood, Tennessee. Mr. Brogdon was a member of the Asbury Chapel United Methodist Church in Rockwood and was a U.S. Army Veteran of the Korean War. He was a retired Crane Operator with the former Roane Electric Furnace. Following retirement, he also was a School Bus Driver with the Roane County Board of Education and a Driver with the Mid-East Community Action Agency for several years. He also enjoyed playing the guitar. Mr. Brogdon was preceded in death by his parents, Horace & Winnie Burns Brogdon; brothers, Charlie Brogdon, James Brogdon, and Joe Brogdon; sisters, Nellie Boles, Mildred Woodall, Margie Brogdon, and Betty Lou Brogdon.

Survivors include:

Wife of 70 years: Margaret Brogdon of Rockwood, TN

Brothers-in-law &

Sisters-in-law: Robert & Louise Crabtree of Rockwood, TN

Jimmy & Linda Crabtree of Harriman (Midtown), TN

Carolyn Selvidge of Lenoir City, TN

Niece: Terry Faye Selvidge of Rockwood, TN

And many other relatives and friends.

The family will receive friends Wednesday, October 26, 2022, from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at the Evans Mortuary. Funeral services will follow on Wednesday, October 26, 2022, at 7:00 p.m. from the Chapel of Evans Mortuary with Pastor Steve Parker officiating. Committal services and interment will be held Thursday, October 27, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. in the Oak Grove Cemetery in Rockwood, Tennessee with full military honors by the Roane County Military Honor Guard and the Tennessee Army National Guard.

