Frances Pesterfield Sumner, Kingston

Frances Pesterfield Sumner age 81 of Kingston passed away Monday, October 10, 2022. She was a member of Cedar Grove Baptist Church. Frances was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother, a dear sister and aunt who will be missed by all who knew her.

Preceded in death by her husband Ronald Sumner Jr., parents Earl and Verna Pesterfield, brothers and sister-in-law Kenneth and Helen Pesterfield, Howard Pesterfield, Harold Pesterfield, Birl and Joyce Pesterfield, J. D. Pesterfield and Earl Pesterfield Jr., sisters and brothers-in-law Emma Jean and Carlos Swafford, Shirley and Curtis Hembree and Betty Owings.

Survivors include her son Ron and wife Rhonda Sumner of Oak Ridge, daughter Stephanie Sumner of Kingston, grandson Hunter Sumner of Florida, granddaughter Ashlynn and husband Ian Gubeli of Utah, sister and brother-in-law Wanda and Stanley Scott, brother and sister-in-law Wayne and Connie Pesterfield, sisters-in-law Freddie Pesterfield and Sherryl Pesterfield, and many nieces and nephews.

The family would like to give a special thanks to Avalon Hospice and The Groves of Oak Ridge for the quality care given to Frances.

The family will receive friends from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. Thursday, October 13, 2022, at Kyker Funeral Home of Kingston. Funeral Services to follow at 6:00 with Reverend Ronnie Nickell officiating. Burial 11:00 a.m. Friday at Kingston Memorial Gardens. Kyker Funeral Home of Kingston is serving the Sumner Family.

To send flowers or a memorial gift to the family of Frances Pesterfield Sumner please visit our Sympathy Store.

