Flora Lee Walker, Oakdale

Mrs. Flora Lee Walker, 87, of Oakdale, passed on October 14, 2022. She loved the Lord,

her husband Robert, her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren to the end. She

was a member of Oakdale UMC

The family will receive friends on Sunday, October 30, 2022, at 3:00 PM with a

Celebration of Life service to follow at 4:00 PM at Oakdale United Methodist Church.

In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to the charity of your choice.

Davis Funeral Home in Harriman is honored to serve the family of Mrs. Flora L. Walker.

Condolences may be sent to the family at: www.davisfuneralhomes.com

