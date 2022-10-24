Faye Lorene Glandon, 95, Powell

Faye Lorene Glandon, age 95, of Powell, passed away on Friday, October 21, 2022, at The Lantern at Morning Pointe. She had been a longtime member of Valley View United Methodist Church.  She is preceded in death by her husband, Elmer; daughter, Brenda, and siblings; Leola Waller, Luther Graham, Ruth Walker, and Carl Graham. 

She leaves behind two daughters and their husbands, Diane and Ben Hunley and  Janice and Ken Longmire; grandchildren, Philip Hunley and wife Breanne, Travis Hunley and wife, Brooklin, Joni Harman and fiancé, Jeremy Stuart, Jeremy Longmire, and wife Katy; great-grandchildren, Kayla Harman, Henry, and Ruby Longmire, Liam and Mackenzie Hunley.

The family will receive friends at Holley Gamble Funeral Home on Friday, October 28, 2022, from 5:00-7:00 pm; the graveside service will be on Saturday, October 29, 2022, at 2:00 pm at Woodhaven Memorial Gardens, with Rev. Charlie Harrison officiating. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. www.holleygamble.com

