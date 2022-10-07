Fatal Two Vehicle Accident Shuts Down I-40 Westbound for Hours

Around midnight Thursday Interstate 40 at the westbound River bridge Crossing between Kingston and Midtown was shut down for hours following a head-on crash after one vehicle allegedly got on the interstate at the Midtown exit and went Eastbound in the westbound Lane striking another car head on killing one person and trapping one person inside. The Tennessee Highway Patrol Report states that a 2016 Chevrolet Sonic Driven by 59-year-old Eric White from Harriman was heading the wrong way on the Interstate when he collided with a 2017 Subaru driven by a 30-year-old from Simpsonville South Carolina. White was killed at the scene while the other driver whose car was on its top was extricated from the crash and sent to The U.T. Medical Center by Ambulance with what were believed to be non-life-threatening injuries.

Medic units and Kingston Fire who were trying to respond were bottlenecked in the traffic and had trouble getting up to the scene, but after around 15 minutes were able to confirm one fatality and one pinned in a vehicle. Harriman fire was dispatched and went eastbound in the westbound lanes to access the wreck scene and assist Kingston Fire personnel in freeing the driver from the wreckage, along with assistance from Hazmat crews, according to Kingston Fire Chief Willy Gordon.

Interstate 40 between Kingston and Midtown was closed westbound for over 3 hours for the investigation and clean up. The Roadway was cleared to Re-open around 3:30am. Photos were sent compliments from The Kingston Fire Department.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

