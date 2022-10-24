Faith Danielle Wyatt, 26

Faith Danielle Wyatt, age 26, went to be with the Lord on Friday, October 21, 2022. We are all comforted knowing Faith is now safe in the protective arms of our Lord and Savior. Faith attended Morgan County Vocational. She loved camping, going to the beach, listening to music, 4-wheeling and running the roads, and spending time with her friends and family, especially her nephews. She will be greatly missed by her family. She loved working Home Health and taking care of her patients.

Faith was preceded in death by her two unborn children.

Father: Rodney Wyatt

Grandmother: Sherry Grayson.

Great grandmother: Helen Wyatt.

Great-Grandfather: Kenneth Grayson.

She is survived by her mother & father: Phyllis & Keith Proffitt.

Sisters: Shera Cox and Madison Wyatt.

Grandmother and 2nd Mama: Lois Grayson.

Nephews: Lamar Wilkes and Lance Pierce.

Uncles: Phil Matheson and Nathan Wyatt.

Aunt Holley and family.

Father of her unborn child: Leonard Eugene Blair II.

And a host of cousins and friends.

In lieu of flowers, monetary donations may be sent to Davis Funeral Home.

The family will have a private service.

Davis Funeral Home in Harriman is honored to serve the family of Miss Faith Danielle Wyatt.

