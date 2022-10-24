Estella (Ted) Worthington, Clinton

Estella (Ted) Worthington, a long-time resident of Clinton, passed away peacefully on October 22, 2022, at home with her children by her side. Ted was born in Monterey, TN on June 15, 1924, to Reece and Etta Eldridge. Her family eventually settled in Andersonville on Hillvale Road. On September 6, 1946, she married her late husband, Cliff Worthington, and moved to the family farm, where she lived until her death.

Ted is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Doug and Terri Worthington, her daughter and son-in-law, Jane and Roger Traylor, and her daughter-in-law, Diane Martin. She is also survived by her 10 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren, and her niece, Ann Hodges, and family. Ted was predeceased by her husband of 40 years, her sister, Ruth Elliott, and her sons, Butch Worthington and Bob Martin.

Ted loved to garden, quilt, sew, and to cook great food. She also enjoyed fishing, celebrating holidays, and spending time with her family. Generosity, kindness, hard work, a sense of humor, a positive attitude, creativity, love for Jesus, and a can-do spirit defined Ted.

Ted has left a beautiful legacy, and the deposit she made in many will continue to live on. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends. We celebrate Ted for 98 years of a life well-lived!

The family would like to say a special thank you to her two loyal friends, Eva McCarty and Laura Payne, who frequently called to check on her and to socialize over the phone, and to Ted’s long-time hairdresser and friend, Wanda Roberts.

The family, also, extends a heartfelt thanks to Father Bill, a long-time family friend, for his monthly visits, prayer, and love for our sweet Mama!

Lastly, we give a special thanks to Doug’s wife, Terri, for supporting Doug in his role as primary caregiver and for the love and care she extended to our Mom.

The family will receive friends from 5:00-7:00 pm on Wednesday, October 26, 2022, in the Chapel at Jones Mortuary. A graveside service will be held at 11 am on October 27, 2022, at Norris Memorial Gardens for family and friends. Father Bill McNeeley will be officiating her graveside service.

The family asks that any memorial donations go to the charity of your choice.

