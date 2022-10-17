Ernest Hughart, Harriman

Ernest Hughart, age 88 of Harriman, went to be with the Lord peacefully at his home surrounded by his family on Thursday, October 13, 2022.

He was born on February 23, 1934, in Oak Hill, West Virginia where he lived until his parents moved to East Tennessee when he was just a teenager. Ernest lived in this area the rest of his life and was a faithful and longtime member of Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church. He loved his wife, Faye with all his heart and her happiness made him happy. In addition to caring for and loving his wife, he enjoyed hunting, fishing, gardening, and being actively involved in his church.

Ernest was preceded in death by his wife of 65 years, Faye Hughart; parents, Augustus and Flossie Hughart; son, David Baggett; and 4 siblings.

Survivors include his son, Frank Hughart, and wife Connie; a host of nieces, nephews, extended family, friends, and his church family.

The family would like to thank his caregivers, Julia Phipps and Kelley Robinette.

In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions to the Mt. Pisgah Printing Ministry.

Visitation will be from 5-7 pm on Monday, October 17, 2022, at Premier Sharp Funeral Home. Funeral service will begin at 7 pm with Pastor Garvan Walls and Pastor Jeff Parrott officiating. Graveside service will be at 12 noon on Tuesday, October 18, 2022, at Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church Cemetery.

