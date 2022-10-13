Eric Eugene White, Harriman

Eric Eugene White, 58, of Harriman, formally of Tampa, Florida passed away on October 7, 2022, in an automotive accident. He worked many years as a custom contractor and Eric also enjoyed fishing.

I am a fisherman. A man after my father’s heart. A fisherman’s son. It is not merely something that I do, it is who I am. The legacy my father gave to me. Fishing is not my escape, it is truly where I belong. Where I am supposed to be. It is not a place that just I go, but a lifelong journey I am taking. It is a passage my father raised me to be and gave to me. I will carry with the Masters of the Seas to show others. When you understand all of this, you will know me. Someday we will fish together.

John 3:16 For God so loved the world that he gave his one and only Son, that whoever believes in him shall not perish but have eternal life.

He is preceded in death by his Son: Justin White.

Mother: Janet Sue White.

He is survived by his Wife: Laura Lee White Barrero

3 Sons: Ronald Latkowski, Vincent Latkowski, and David White.

Daughter: Erica White.

Father: Ronald E. White

3 Sisters: Rhonda & Nathan Durr, Robin & Gary Moore, and Trae White.

4 Grandchildren: Kurt Layne Latkowski, Asher White, Amelia White, and Neavaeh Davis.

He also had many nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held Thursday, October 13, 2022, from 2:00 – 4:00 PM at Davis Funeral Home in Harriman with funeral services to follow at 4:00 PM. with Pastor Ron White officiating.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Eric Eugene White, please visit our floral store.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

