Elenora W. Johnson, Coalfield

Elenora W. Johnson, age 89 of Coalfield passed away on Thursday, October 20, 2022, at American House Senior Living in Knoxville. She was a lifelong member of Cumberland Presbyterian Church in Coalfield.

She was born and raised in Coalfield and graduated from Coalfield High School. She worked as a teacher’s Aid in Morgan County and enjoyed spending time with her Coalfield Senior Citizen’s Group. Elenora was loved by everyone who knew her.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Winifred Johnson; Parents, Sammy and Freddie (Hallcox) Wormsley; Sister, Bonnie Tabb, and brother, T.J. Wormsley.

She is survived by her two children, Eric Johnson and Star Underwood, and husband, Greg, all of Coalfield;

Sisters, Barbara Bird and husband, Don and Wilma Overton, all of Coalfield;

Many nieces, nephews, cousins, and other family members and good friends;

A Graveside Service will be held in Estes Cemetery, Coalfield on Saturday, October 22, 2022, beginning at 11:00 am. Officiated by family and friends.

