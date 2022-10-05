Edith Lorene Cooper, 95

Edith Lorene Cooper, age 95, of Fort Lauderdale, Florida passed away on Saturday, October 1, 2022. Edith was born on June 17, 1927, in Belfry, Kentucky to Martha and Roy Edmonds. Her family moved to the Ball Camp area in 1931 and subsequently to the Clinton area. She graduated from Clinton High School in 1945 and was employed by Magnet Mills where she met her spouse. They were married in 1952 and moved to Heiskell. They subsequently moved to Fort Lauderdale, Florida in 1969.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Calvin Coolidge Cooper, and her son, Russell Terrence Cooper.

She is survived by her son, Jeffrey Calvin Cooper, and his wife, Jane Cooper of Abilene, Texas, her daughter, Jenny Ann Peters, and her husband, Mark Peters of Fort Lauderdale, Florida; daughter-in-law, Myrna Cooper, of Fort Lauderdale, Florida, six grandchildren, and ten great-grandchildren.

Viewing will be at Holley-Gamble Funeral Home on October 15, 2022, from 11 am to 1 pm followed by burial at Zion Cemetery in Claxton, Tennessee.

