Duff D. Broome, 66

Born in Covington, Kentucky on April 9, 1956, Duff D. Broome grew up and attended school in Oak Ridge. His parents, Bob and Frances grew up in Kentucky.

Of the six siblings in his family, Duff is survived by Tony Broome of Clinton, Robin Livesay of Midland, Michigan, Mary Phillips of Beech Grove, Paul Broome of Oak Ridge, Anne Coker of Knoxville, and Joseph Broome of Knoxville. He was predeceased by his father Robert Broome of Oak Ridge, TN.

The family held a private service in celebration of his life and there will not be any public services.

