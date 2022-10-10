Drucilla Gates, Kingston

Drucilla Gates age 77 of Kingston, TN passed away Monday, September 26, 2022, at her home. She was born in 1945 in Livermore, KY to Walter and Valna Babb Ford. Drucilla attended Morrison Hill Christian Church in Kingston.

Survived by sons: Doug Gates of Medford, OR, and Dan Gates of Bakersville, CA,

Daughter Dina Stauter of Kingston, TN, sister Mary Etta Tomes of Livermore, KY, brothers: Glen Ford of Owensboro, KY, and Walter Edward Ford of Dayton, OH.

A Celebration of Life service will be held on October 15, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. at Morrison Hill Christian Church with John Pryor officiating. Kyker Funeral Home of Kingston is serving the Gates Family.

