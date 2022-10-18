Della Mae (Pace) Barnett, Deer Lodge

Della Mae (Pace) Barnett, age 86, of Deer Lodge passed away on October 17, 2022, at her home.

She is preceded in death by her parents William & Anna May Pace; husband Ellis Barnett; brother Harold Pace; sisters Pearl Lavender & Helen Pace; step-dad Morton Carroll.

Della is survived by her son Marty (Ellen) Barnett; granddaughter Monica (Cody) Goodman; great-grandchildren Oakland & Carter Goodman; sisters Wanda Beasley, Carol Ann Patton, Edith Groleau; sister-in-law Fern Pace and a host of extended family and friends.

The family will receive friends Wednesday, October 19, 2022, at Schubert Funeral Home in Wartburg from 1:00-2:00 p.m. with a graveside to follow at 2:30 at Mt. Hope Cemetery in Deer Lodge with Bro. Shawn Hankens officiating.

Schubert Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Della Mae (Pace) Barnett.

