Deborah Lynn “Deb” Henegar, Clinton

Deborah Lynn “Deb” Henegar, age 61, of Clinton, TN, went to be with the Lord on Monday, October 24th, 2022 at Methodist Medical Center in Oak Ridge, TN. Deb was an active member of Eagle Bend Apostolic Church in Clinton, TN and she was very dedicated to her church and serving the Lord. She loved flowers, and above all, she loved her family dearly. Deb will also be missed by her cats Nikko, Peas, and Chanel.

Deb is preceded in death by her mother, Mary Nelle Rector; sister, Connie King, also her nephew, Jason Frizzell.

She leaves behind her father, Thomas Rector of Oak Ridge, TN; loving husband of 23 years, Steve Henegar of Clinton, TN; daughter, Khari Spence of Clinton, TN; son, Brian Henegar and wife Crystal of Clinton, TN; three grandchildren, Dylan, Emma, and Gage; nephew, Mark Frizzell and wife Gale of Chattanooga, TN; great-niece, Bailey Rogers and husband Tyler; also her brother-in-law, Byrl King.

The family will receive friends at Eagle Bend Apostolic Church in Clinton, TN on Thursday, October 27th, 2022 from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Deb’s Celebration of Life will begin at 7:00 p.m. with Pastor Miller and Pastor Triplett officiating. The family will meet at Oak Ridge Memorial Park in Oak Ridge, TN for her graveside service on Friday, October 28th, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. Jones Mortuary, LLC. in Clinton, TN is taking care of the Henegar Family.

