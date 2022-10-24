David T. Lee, Harriman

Mr. David T. Lee, age 74 of Harriman passed away on Saturday, October 22, 2022, at Methodist Medical Center in Oak Ridge. He served our country in the U.S. Army and attended Piney Baptist Church in Oakdale. He enjoyed volunteering at the Morgan County Visitor’s Center in Wartburg and meeting new people. He also enjoyed playing Santa Clause.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Arleva Bowling Lee; Parents, Dennis and Mabel Lee; Sisters, Linda Randolph and Vickie Edwards;

He is survived by his sister, Lynn (Don) VanNorstran;

And many nieces, nephews, cousins, and good friends.

Graveside service with Military Honors will be held in Piney Church Cemetery, Tuesday, October 25, 2022, at 5:00 pm with Pastor Brett Chambers officiating.

