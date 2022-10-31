David G. Cottrell, Oak Ridge

David G. Cottrell, age 82, of Oak Ridge, passed away on October 27, 2022, at UT Medical Center. He was born in Middlesboro, Kentucky in 1940. David was a graduate of the Ringling School of Art in Sarasota, Florida. He retired from ORNL, where he worked as a graphic artist, after 45 and 1/2 years of service. One of David’s main loves was his garden that he cherished. He used it to feed most of the neighborhood and many of his friends until his death.

David was preceded in death by father, Andrew Cottrell; and mother, Ruby Cottrell. Survivors include wife of 58 years, Katie Stooks Cottrell; son, David Cottrell & wife, Kristen Moeller; brother, Dan Cottrell & wife, Paula; and two nephews, Brandon and Ryan Cottrell.

No services will be held. Online condolences may be left at weatherfordmortuary.com.

