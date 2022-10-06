Darrell Seiber, Harriman

Darrell Seiber, 62, of Harriman, passed away Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022.



He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Ophia Byrge Seiber; brother Clarence Seiber; grandparents, Ben and Sarah Willie Seiber and Melton and Dora McGhee Byrge. He was of the Baptist faith.

He is survived by fiancée Linda Stockstill of Harriman; sisters Delores Buttram and husband Will, LaFollette, Susan Seiber, Rockwood, and Darlene Wright and husband Randy, Harriman; nieces, Suprina Osborne and husband Keith, LaFollette, and MyKayla Oakley Buttram, LaFollette; nephew, Adam Wright, and wife Rachel, Harriman; great-nieces, Sally Elizabeth Wright and Emma Viola Wright, both of Harriman; great-great nephew, Joshua Neil Blair, Jr. of LaFollette; best friends; Ben, Sherry, and Stacey; and also survived by special aunts, uncle, cousins, and friends.

To order memorial trees or send flowers to the family in memory of Darrell Seiber of Harriman, TN, please visit our flower store.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

