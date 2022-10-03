Daniel Joseph Belcher, Clinton

Daniel Joseph Belcher, 49, of Clinton, TN was unexpectedly called to his heavenly home on September 29, 2022. He was born July 21, 1973, to Clarence William (Bill) and Patricia Belcher in Sterling Heights, Michigan. He leaves behind his loving wife of 22 years, his 2 daughters who he adored, and his beloved service dog. Daniel never met a stranger and was beloved by everyone he met. He had the biggest heart and would do almost anything to help someone in need. He was a proud disabled veteran of the United States Air Force. Although he struggled every day with pain from injuries during his military service time, he had an amazing spirit and was determined to live each day to the fullest and give his family the best life possible. He was so grateful to be a Smoky Mountain Service Dog recipient, who paired him with his amazing service dog and also became part of his extended family. He was a member of Black Oak Baptist Church and came to think of everyone there as his family. His proudest accomplishments were his two daughters, who he adored and was extremely proud of. He loved his family more than anything in this world and would do anything for them.

He was preceded in death by his grandmothers, Delorce McKinney and Laune Stiltner; sister, Amanda Gross; brother, David and father, Bill.

He is survived by loving wife Michelle; daughters, Olivia and Ambre; granddaughters, Amirah and Arwynn; service dog Stryker; father and mother-in-law, Audry and Carolyn Goins; mother, Patricia; special friends, Ralph Scott and Brian Carlton.

The family will receive friends 5:00-7:00 pm, Tuesday, October 4, 2022, at Black Oak Baptist Church. His funeral service will immediately follow at 7 pm with Rev. Matthew Thompson. Daniel’s graveside will be held at 12:00 pm, Wednesday at Black Oak Baptist Church Cemetery with full military honors at graveside. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to, Smoky Mountain Service Dogs, 110 Tooweka Circle, Loudon, TN 37774. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. holleygamble.com

