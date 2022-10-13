Dale Allen Byrd, 72

Dale Allen Byrd, age 72, went to be with the Lord on October 11, 2022. He fought hard for four days following a massive heart attack, with many prayers from family and friends. He was born September 15, 1950, in Harriman, TN. He graduated from Clinton High School and had vocational training to be an Architectural Draftsman. He began his own business, Dale A. Byrd Designs in 1979. He drew house plans for 43 years and the homes were built in 15 states, including Mexico! Every house plan he printed out had this Bible verse on it:

FOR EVERY HOUSE IS BUILT BY SOMEONE, BUT HE WHO BUILT ALL THINGS IS GOD. Hebrews 3:4

He is survived by his wife, Regina of 53 years; his three children, Dawn Parks (husband Doug), Austin Byrd, and John Byrd (wife Kimberly); two grandsons, Noah Parks and Eli Parks (wife Jade); and a great-granddaughter, Willow. Also, his four siblings Johnny Byrd (wife Karen), Paul Byrd, Mary Lou Byrd, and Martha Byrd Crow (husband Tim), as well as many other extended families. He is preceded in death by his parents Ernest and Ada Byrd.

Dale was well-known and loved by so many in the community. He never met a stranger. Everywhere he went, he knew someone and had to stop and talk to them. He loved his wife more than anything and his children, grandchildren, and great-granddaughter were his pride and joy.

A lifelong passion of 35 years for he and Regina was working with the Lost Sheep Ministry. They went weekly under the bridge in Knoxville to work with the homeless community. They have donated countless hours and resources to help them. They would give out candy, backpacks, Bibles, candles, blankets, sleeping bags, tents, and so many other items. He and Regina also loved yard sales and thrift shopping. They found so many of the items they donated at these yard sales where one man’s trash is another man’s treasure! Dale also had every tool imaginable and if someone needed something, they would always call him to see if he had it! His dedication to his family, his laughter, and his compassion for others made him one special man. He will be missed terribly by all his family and friends.

A graveside service will be held Friday, October 14, 2022, at 12:00 pm at Oak Ridge Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, please donate at GoFundMe (search for Dale Byrd) to help the family cover the burial expenses. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. holleygamble.com

