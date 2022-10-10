Clinton’s mayoral candidates to appear on WYSH and BBB TV-12 ‘Ask Your Neighbor’

On Monday, October 17th, and Tuesday the 18th, both candidates for Clinton city mayor will be on Our Media Partner Wysh’s Ask Your Neighbor program Zach Farrar will be on Monday’s program Oct 17th, with Scott Burton appearing on Tuesday the 18th.

Ask Your Neighbor airs weekday mornings beginning at approximately 10:15 am on AM 1380, FM 101.1, and FM 99.5 WYSH, online at www.wyshradio.com, and simulcast here on BBB-TV-12 and bbbtv12.com, YouTube.com/bbbtv12, and Facebook.com/bbbtv12. Early voting starts on Wednesday Oct 19th

