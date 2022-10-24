Christopher Carl Seiber, Clinton

Christopher Carl Seiber, age 40 of Clinton left this earthly world on Monday, October 17, 2022. He was born on March 28, 1982, in Texas to the late Robert Dean Seiber and Edith Seiber. He enjoyed anything to do with cars and motorcycles. Chris is proceeded in death by his father, Robert Dean Seiber; grandparents, Joe and Martha Seiber; Maggie and Damon Seiber; along with other precious family members and friends.

Chris is survived by his wife, Alisa Seiber, and her parents; mother, Edith Seiber, and stepfather, Jeff Shipley; stepmother, Deana Seiber; children, Haley, Joseph, Quinton, Tiara, Christopher, Kadin, Lexie, Masson, Legion, Benzlee, Azlyn, Kayda, and Christopher Lee; siblings, Ashley Seiber, Dean Seiber, Cody Seiber, Kandice Killion, Mary Beth Loving, and Grace Irwin; a host of other family and friends.

The family will have a graveside service at 11:00 am, Tuesday, October 25, 2022, at Sunset Cemetery. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. holleygamble.com

