Chris Copeland, 59

Chris Copeland passed from this earth to join his Heavenly Father on October 26th, 2022. Chris was born in Asheville, North Carolina, but he would consider himself a Harriman native through and through. Chris proudly served his community as an EMT and firefighter in Cookeville, TN from 1990-1997 before returning to his hometown and serving through the Oak Ridge National Laboratory from 1997-2011. He was a loving father to two daughters, a dedicated husband, and a loyal son. He enjoyed fixing cars, riding four-wheelers, and butter pecan ice cream. While he loved all of those things, there is nothing he loved more than studying the Bible and learning all he could. Chris was fiercely devoted to God and all of His teachings.

He is preceded in death by his father, Frank Copeland; his paternal grandparents, Ruth Copeland and Frank Copeland, and his maternal grandparents, Gerald and Cricket Melton. He is survived by his wife, DeAnna Copeland; daughters, Allie Copeland and Myia Copeland Carney; son-in-law Jordan Carney; his mother, Debbie Copeland-Walker; stepfather Gil Walker; stepsiblings Boots Walker, Shelly Walker, Chantelle Koserski, and Maik Koserski; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends who have shared adventures with him.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to CrossRoads Missions. You can donate at https://fundraise.givesmart.com/vf/Chriscopeland or text ChrisCopeland to 71777.

The family will receive friends from 1:00 p.m. until 2:30 p.m. Sunday, October 30, 2022, at Kyker Funeral Home of Kingston with the Celebration of Life to follow at 2:30 p.m. Burial at 11:00 a.m. Monday, October 31, 2022, at Roane Memorial Gardens. Kyker Funeral Home of Kingston is serving the Copeland Family.

