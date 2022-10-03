Charles “Charlie” Loggins, 97, Spring City

Mr. Charles “Charlie” Loggins, age 97 of Spring City, passed away on Friday, September 30th, 2022, at his home with his family by his side. He was born on October 6th, 1924 in Harriman, TN. Charles was a U.S. Army Air Force veteran, serving in the South Pacific during World War II. He retired from his position as a security guard at Y-12 Martin Marietta. He was also an avid Tennessee Volunteers football fan. He enjoyed fishing, and he was always involved in the churches he attended throughout his life. He was a devoted family man. He is preceded in death by his parents: Samuel Parker Loggins and Nina (Russell) Loggins; Son: Randell Loggins; and all of his siblings. He is survived by:

Wife of 73 years: Velma Loggins

Son: Wendell Loggins (Lisa)

Grandchild: Erin Sanchez (Aaron)

Great Grandchildren: Willa Sanchez, Coulter Sanchez

And several nieces, nephews, and other extended family members

The family will receive friends on Tuesday, October 4th, 2022, from 4:00-6:00 pm ET at Evans Mortuary in Rockwood. Funeral service will follow at 6:00 pm. Graveside and interment service will be held on Wednesday, October 5th, 2022, at 1:00 pm ET in the Roane Memorial Gardens in Rockwood with full military honors presented by the U.S. Army Honor Guard and the Roane County Military Memorial Honor Guard. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Mr. Charles Loggins.

